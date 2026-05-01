Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Randomize12345
May 1

Keep fighting the good fight

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Stephen Porter's avatar
Stephen Porter
May 1

During the Salem Witch Trials, Thomas Brattle was the one who basically pushed back and said: "Hey, maybe this is all a bunch of bullshit?!" I really do think Epstein was just a man who liked to be touched by attractive young women (don't we all) who owned high-end resorts. And this whole thing just snowballed from greed, antisemitism, and hysteria. You're doing what's right, Michael.

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