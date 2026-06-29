Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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SCA's avatar
SCA
16h

The most sober and rational piece I've ever read from you.

Hardly any fun at all!

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
16h

Roberts is a very savvy political operator and he works hard to make the court appear unbiased. The birthright citizenship decision is about to come down and it looks like it could easily go Trump's way. If the court appears to be partisan towards Trump, the Democrats will scream even louder to pack the court.

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