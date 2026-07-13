Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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SCA's avatar
SCA
18h

This is almost tender, Michael.

Well done.

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X K's avatar
X K
12h

"Lindsey Graham Was The Most Effective Political Operator Of The Past Decade"

His and McConnell's obituaries should include this line - "Did more than his fair share of damage to the nation."

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