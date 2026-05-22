Announcement! I will be taking part in the following:

The Soho Forum Debate: Michael Tracey vs. Marcella Szablewicz

Resolution: The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has become a case of moral panic.

July 14, 2026

6:30pm

The Sheen Center

New York, NY

Eventbrite link

I have done several debates affiliated with the “Soho Forum” in the past, but this will be the first one to take place on the “main stage.”

When I was approached about doing it, I immediately expressed doubt that the organizers would be able to find anyone willing to debate me on the subject of “Epstein.” And then, to my surprise, they did in fact find someone. OK then!

It’s structured as a formal “Oxford-style” debate, with a winner declared based on audience participation.

If you are in the NYC area, or would like to travel to the NYC area in mid-July, I encourage you to come! (No, not to pack the debate hall in my favor — that wouldn’t work regardless, given how the vote-tabulation system works.) Feel free to get in touch if you think you might attend! I believe there is also a reception afterwards and so forth.

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