Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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kapock's avatar
kapock
1d

Two tickets purchased, with reception. I’ve never seen the east end of Bleecker St. before; it’ll be like finding the source of the Nile. Now I have less than two months to talk someone into going with me.

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Kathryn Hennessy's avatar
Kathryn Hennessy
1d

I’m definitely going to go. Kathryn from Brooklyn.

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