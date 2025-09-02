Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Ryan Cartee
Sep 2, 2025

Good article, certainly problematic holes that assuredly would be exploited. My sense is Massie departed from his normal MO to offer something remotely passable, though by doing so has made it simultaneously useless. I hope he changes course hereafter and realizes his appeal is as a protest vote for what is good and avoids these compromising and defanged bills.

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Magic Girl's avatar
Magic Girl
Sep 2, 2025

I'm content with Michael Tracey opening up this whole can of worms.

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