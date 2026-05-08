Meet Kristy Makuta, also known as Ahava Leah Duffey-Marco, and also known as other variations of that alias. Her date of birth is 7/5/1985. She currently resides in Haymarket, VA, along with her purported “adoptive mother,” Amy Duffey, who is purported to have “adopted” Kristy as an adult in 2022, when Kristy would’ve been 36 or 37 years old. Amy is approximately nine years older than Kristy.

Kristy Makuta is many things. She claims to be severely autistic; members of her family have said she discovered this condition only in her 20s, without having previously displayed any obvious signs of “autism,” and started identifying as such only after consuming copious amounts of autism-related content on the internet. She also claims to be afflicted with something called “Mosaic Down Syndrome” — a rare disorder which, according to family members, she assigned to herself only in her 30s, after seeing posts on social media from a cousin with a Down Syndrome child, and envying the outpour of sympathy the posts engendered. Her self-identification with this curious syndrome enables Kristy to claim devastating cognitive impairment, and entitlement to extensive accommodations as a “disabled” person — while at the same time exhibiting traits that do not appear “physically or outwardly different from a neurotypical individual,” as her former lawyers have described the strange phenomenon.

Kristy is also someone who announced herself an “Epstein Survivor,” and in furtherance of this, became the Jane Doe plaintiff in some very high-profile litigation: Doe v. Black (1:23-cv-06418). Starting in 2023, lawyers from the uniquely repugnant and rapacious law firm Wigdor LLP began operationalizing Kristy to level some of the most sensational, grotesque allegations ever leveled in any Epstein-related action, which is really saying something. Their principal target being Leon Black, the billionaire financier and onetime Epstein money-management client.

Kristy Makuta is likewise someone who’s been granted the generous perk of judicially-conferred anonymity, a tactic deployed more and more aggressively across the legal, political, and media landscape — and in Kristy’s case, with special vigor, as it’s plain that if even a small portion of the true facts were ever to emerge about her background and behavior, not only would her litigation gambit collapse — which it already mostly has, even without her official unmasking — so too would a fraud of epic proportions be exposed, and in tandem, exposure of those who connived to facilitate it.

Kristy is also now someone who has been struck with harsh judicial sanctions, after a decision by Judge Jessica Clarke, who found that Kristy fabricated and falsified evidence in her submissions to the Court. It was also ruled that her previous lawyers, namely Jeanne Christensen of the repellent Wigdor firm, had “repeatedly lied” to the Court on Kristy’s behalf — in a futile scramble to contain the debacle they unleashed, by coaxing Kristy to assume a new identity of harrowing survivor-client, with supposedly actionable legal claims to bring forth. Christensen was also found to have directed Kristy to destroy evidence — another sanctionable offense for which Christensen was harshly reproached. This evidence ought to have been preserved, according to ordinary legal ethics. But it’s not hard to see why Christensen directed the destruction, as there could be no other logical way to sustain such a ludicrously confabulated narrative, except by commission of increasingly outlandish fraud. Fraud, on top of fraud, on top of fraud: that is the story of Kristy Makuta, now revealed here for the first time as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit against Leon Black. The sheer audacity of the fraud, and its utter detachment from any semblance of reality, is almost without rival even in the annals of hallucinatory Epstein lore. Which again, is really saying something.

As of April 23, 2026, Kristy Makuta has been judicially ruled to have “falsified sonogram images in her personal journals” — images her lawyers had contrived to submit as evidence proving she was brutally “trafficked” and raped by some combination of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Leon Black, and a host of others. The purported chronological through-line is difficult to track, but it’s alleged to include malefactors ranging from her high school cheerleading/dance coach, her own parents, and perhaps Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump.

Kristy contains multitudes. She has claimed to be a “Russian-American,” who wants to make it clear that she stands with Ukraine. She has claimed to be a proud Jew, and therefore deeply concerned by the perceived rise in anti-Semitism. She has declared herself a “Resister,” looking to link up with fellow Resisters on the internet. She’s even an aspiring lawyer, she has said, and hopes to one day start a non-profit to help other autistic survivors of child sex-trafficking.

The whole genre of “Epstein” is so replete with insanities — a constant swirling carnival of them — that it’s become tough to be genuinely dumbstruck by anything anymore. However, this one really takes the cake. I have personally spent the past several days in a kind of bewildered stupor, double-checking everything to make sure I’m processing this shit correctly, because it can’t possibly be real. But it’s real — all too real. And it so gravely indicts the legal profession, the judicial system, state and federal law enforcement, and of course, the incorrigibly credulous media, that for something like this to have even been allowed to happen in the first place would seem to necessitate dissolving the entire rotten edifice, and starting over again from scratch. Because just when you think you’ve seen it all vis-a-vis “Epstein,” something so mind-melting comes down the pike that you can’t help but stumble around in a light-headed, mystified trance.

NOTE TO READERS: There is way too much lunatic material here for me to properly synthesize or organize in a single succinct article. So this will probably have to be some sort of multi-part series. But time is of the essence, because after I first contacted Kristy Makuta by email on Sunday, May 3, the very next morning, she sent some sort of panicked emergency letter to Judge Clarke, attaching screenshots of my extremely polite email, and appeared to suggest I had threatened her with “irreparable harm,” jeopardizing her own personal safety, as well as that of others in her household, including “minor children” whose status she does not elaborate.

(I guess it doesn’t matter that my own personal phone number was “doxxed,” and is now available for all to see on the federal court docket — but hey, whatever!)

Judge Clarke quickly shot down Kristy’s foolish request, correctly noting “the Court does not have the power to prevent publication of Ms. Doe’s name by a nonparty to this suit who gained her name from a source not covered by the protective order.” To which I say: hear, hear!!! Isn’t the First Amendment grand? Kristy Makuta, Kristy Makuta, Kristy Makuta.

That being said, when I told Kristy I wanted to give her a chance to explain why her anonymity should be preserved, in light of the feverish efforts she and her former lawyers have made to that end, I was serious: I wanted to at least hear out the argument, articulated in her own words. And I’d retain an open mind, notwithstanding my admitted predisposition to err decisively on the side of max disclosure and transparency in such matters, and notwithstanding the rest of the media zealously opposing disclosure and transparency in this one area. But instead of taking up my offer, Kristy ran immediately to the Court, petitioning for some sort of relief to protect her from the “imminent risk” she claimed I’d inflicted upon her. She makes this urgent plea in her current capacity as pro se plaintiff, after the vile Wigdor firm was finally compelled to withdraw their representation of her last year, in a sequence of events so humiliating it should ideally be the death knell for that entire racket they’ve been running over there. Even more humiliatingly, the lawyers have now been slapped with a raft of refreshingly severe and richly-deserved sanctions, which again should be career-ending in any sane legal/political/media climate — but in the present climate, we shouldn’t get our hopes up, because I’m sure Douglas Wigdor and Jeanne Christensen will find some seedy way to pick up the pieces and carry on with their extortionist, fraudulent ways.

Christensen, the lawyer who dealt most intimately with Kristy, and cajoled her into theatrically narrativizing the ultimate version of the “trafficking” tale, has now been required to submit a copy of Judge Clarke’s order brutally sanctioning her “in any case in any federal court in which she is counsel of record” for the next year. At least as recently as March 2024, Christensen was trying to goad federal prosecutors into criminally charging Black, among others, for psychotic child sex crimes, based on evidence now shown to have been preposterously fake — and the fakery of which should’ve been blindingly obvious to anyone not blinkered by cuckoo ideological mania, where anything’s on the table if it means achieving “accountability” for any self-proclaimed “survivor” — along with the plentiful monetary rewards this “accountability” tends to be accompanied by. Christensen emailed her contacts in the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, claiming she alone possessed the oracular ability to “decode” secret messages that Kristy had purportedly created decades ago, by way of her purportedly unearthed “diaries” — original copies of which were claimed to have been magically discovered in a storage unit sometime in 2024, months after the original 2023 lawsuit against Black was filed.

Here’s one such entry that Christensen declared she had miraculously “decoded,” to reveal a secret message from Kristy about how she’d once gone to Mar-a-Lago as a cognitively-impaired child sex slave:

“I can explain all of the cryptic statements,” Christensen had the chutzpah to tell federal law enforcement officials. Words like “yucky, mean, gross, bad,” she explained, “often mean sexual assault/intercourse/rape.” Christensen then pointed to an example of Kristy purportedly recounting how Ghislaine Maxwell once made her do something “yucky” in a hotel room — so obviously the Feds should take further prosecutorial action on the evidentiary strength of this rambling “decoded” material. (Bear in mind: Kristy never even met Ghislaine Maxwell, nor Jeffrey Epstein, nor Leon Black, nor anyone else whom the “decoded” messages are supposed to show her being sexually enslaved by. I’m telling you — this is seriously the most mind-blowing shit.)

But perhaps the most incredible thing about the whole crazy scam, which perhaps should be most emphasized above all else, is that Kristy and her Wigdor enablers would’ve essentially gotten away with it if they hadn’t gotten so cocky. A few tweaks to the timeline, and Kristy Makuta would be a multi-millionaire right now. How do we know that? Because we know the submission she and her lawyers made to the JP Morgan settlement fund in 2023 — nominally set up to compensate an all-inclusive spectrum of “Epstein Survivors” — was approved by Simone Lelchuk, the Claims Administrator, and then approved by Jed Rakoff, the presiding federal judge. Kristy and Wigdor could’ve just ridden off into the sunset at this point, with their illicit winnings in tow, thanks to settlement-eligibility criteria that was so comically lax, the overseers were handing out giant payments left and right to anyone who could hypothesize that they once might have been within four football fields of Jeffrey Epstein. So lax were the assessment protocols, in fact, we now know for certain that literal fabrications were being approved willy-nilly. And we’re not just talking about marginal embellishments, or some light dramatization, or shading the truth with confirmation-biased hindsight. Nope, we’re talking about total and complete inventions, with zero basis in empirical reality whatsoever, by someone who never even met Epstein, Maxwell, or anyone else connected to their supposed “sex trafficking” venture.

Had they just counted their blessings after the JP Morgan jackpot, life would be sweet right now for Kristy and her “adoptive mother” Amy Duffey — a former administrative employee at George Mason University, who during her tenure there went by the title of “Assistant Director of Disability Services.” And has subsequently come to “service” Kristy as her so-called “adoptive mother,” in one of the craziest “familial” dynamics you’ll ever have the misfortune of hearing about.

It turns out Kristy, Amy, and the lawyer cabal got a little too high on their own supply, because rather than contenting themselves with the whopping $2.5 million payout from JP Morgan, they couldn’t resist taking things up a notch, and decided that Kristy could be further instrumentalized in Wigdor’s ongoing offensive against Leon Black. Upon which, Kristy became the main character in the third of three scurrilous lawsuits accusing Black of Epstein-related sex crimes. (All three would eventually unravel.)

We only know the exact amount of Kristy’s initial settlement allocation thanks to a strange new article in the Guardian, published May 6, which appears to have been rushed out in order to preempt mine, and was clearly drafted in coordination with Kristy and Amy. So hallelujah — now we know this $2.5 million payout was what the Claims Administrator, Simone Lelchuk, determined Kristy was owed for her utterly imaginary “trafficking” tale.

Sorry to be crass, but I can’t resist pointing out the email signature and Zoom handle of Simone Lelchuk both clarify that she uses “she/her” pronouns — just in case you ever run into Simone, and want to avoid an awkward faux pas by accidentally referring to her as he, him, they, etc. Simone also boasts that as “an experienced Claims Administrator,” she made certain to “put in place best practice procedures to make the gathering of information as trauma informed as possible.” While Kristy & co. have tried to impress upon federal prosecutors and judges that “coded messages” could be deciphered in her phony “diary” entries, one thing the general public really should be prepared to “decode” are terms like “trauma informed,” among other therapeutic jargon, as it typically connotes abandonment of any normal empirical standards for evaluating the truth-value of claims, so as not to “re-traumatize” purported “trauma” victims — with “trauma” now being a kind of invisible universal life-energy that anyone can claim to have located in their bodies at any time, for any reason.

We also now discover that the $2.5 million was only nixed after a late-stage intervention by Leon Black’s attorneys, who sent a letter to Judge Rakoff warning that Kristy and Wigdor were in the middle of perpetrating a “serious fraud.” Even so, Rakoff still eventually approved a smaller yet respectable sum of $200,000. Maybe it wasn’t quite the life-changing riches that Kristy and her “adoptive mother” Amy had envisioned, but $200,000 (tax-free!) ain’t a bad haul for just making stuff up. Any payment of any amount from the JP Morgan fund also entitles Kristy to a complimentary suite of à la carte healthcare services until at least 2028, courtesy of a separate JP Morgan arrangement with the government of the US Virgin Islands.

According to the settlement paperwork, Simone Lelchuk was supposed to have determined how much money each claimant would receive by carefully studying “the circumstances, severity, type, and extent of the alleged abuse or trafficking, the nature and duration of the relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and the impact of the alleged conduct on the Participating Claimant.” In addition, “should the Claims Administrator have concerns as to the accuracy” of any submission, she was to take prompt remedial action. But apparently, Simone had no such concerns about Kristy, and therefore had no reservations about legitimizing a total and complete hoax. Really makes you think, doesn’t it — especially insofar as the wider universe of purported “Epstein Survivors” who have been validated by these “confidential and non-adversarial” settlement vehicles, but maybe lacked the special hubris of Kristy & Co., which triggered an unexpected extra round of after-the-fact scrutiny.

When the blockbuster settlement payout was first awarded to Kristy in January 2024, it was only by the efforts of Leon Black’s counsel that any real “concerns” were belatedly raised — which was at least enough for Judge Rakoff to hold a hearing on March 15, 2024, at which Kristy testified. Even then, according to prosecutors’ notes describing the hearing — transcript of which remains sealed — “Rakoff said that he was inclined to sustain the award.”

Eventually, however, the Class Counsel for the overall JP Morgan program, longtime Epstein “victim” super-lawyers Bradley Edwards and Brittany Henderson, appeared to realize that if Kristy’s bogus claim was allowed to move forward, it could imperil their entire $290 million enterprise. So they looked into it themselves, and concluded Kristy had “never met” either Epstein or Maxwell, despite the dramatic lawsuit narrative she and Jeanne Christensen had concocted. Please note: what almost certainly happened here was not that Bradley Edwards suddenly had a revelation about the virtues of lawyerly truth-seeking. Rather, he merely caught wind of one anomalous disputed claim, which never would’ve been disputed in the first place, and would’ve never crossed his desk, but for the ancillary fact of the ongoing Leon Black lawsuit, which had prompted a last-minute intervention by Black’s attorneys — and only after Kristy’s submission had been approved, twice. It was at this point Edwards apparently realized letting Kristy’s claim proceed unchallenged could not only sink the credibility of entire settlement operation, but enter facts into the record that would complicate the victimhood chronologies proffered by his many other clients. And so exposing the narrow fraud of Kristy and Wigdor became incidentally necessary for his own self-preservation.

Here is (some of) what Kristy claimed happened to her when she was “trafficked” by Jeffrey Epstein, her cheerleading coach, and so forth:

Plaintiff was crying still when [Leon] Black placed his mouth on her vaginal area. At this point, Plaintiff realized that struggling would be useless given how much stronger and physically more massive Black was and instead pleaded with Black to stop as she sobbed. She felt a sharp pain in her vagina, like a hard pinch and she let out a loud scream. At the scream, Black lifted his head out from under her skirt and she saw blood on his mouth and she panicked and kicked him with her right leg. Her “kick” landed on his chest, and while it likely did not hurt him, he was enraged that she struck out at him and he began viciously cursing her. He then called her a “fucking bitch,” “whore” and a “slut,” and picked Plaintiff up off the massage table and threw her to the floor. Once on the floor, Plaintiff attempted to scramble towards the door but Black instead grabbed her legs, pulled Plaintiff towards him and she saw blood on the floor which likely was from her rectum. In his rage, Black called her a “little cunt.” Black got on top of her. Plaintiff went into shock and began to disassociate, trying to convince herself that she was somewhere else but the unimaginable pain she experienced prevented her from even this temporary respite. He continued to violently thrust himself on her with such force, that she felt he was crushing her pelvic and hip bones.

Only problem: this was all completely made up, the details systematically confabulated — amounting to little more than a deeply disturbed, delusional woman being treated not as an object of pity, or someone who required a major medical intervention, but as another lucrative money-making opportunity for a network of craven vultures, who inevitably swoop in whenever they spot some fresh prey — that is, a reality-detached female making lurid Epstein-related claims on social media. It clearly does not matter how stupendously far-fetched the claims are, how little evidence there is to back them up, or even that an abundance of indicators obviously point to the claims being invented wholesale. Given the current incentives of the legal/political/media climate, pure confabulation is often more than sufficient to launch outrageous litigation crusades, even if it ends up terrorizing innocent bystanders — and not just wealthy “elites” like Leon Black, but scores of others Kristy also fingered as complicit in hideous child sex crimes, which only took place in the “alternate reality” she conjured, abetted by huckster lawyers and other enabling freaks. According to a private investigator who interviewed her erstwhile family members, Kristy has “assumed a series of different names and personas,” and thus has “a history of making up alternate realities, and frequently invents things” that, as one relative put it, “become her reality.”

Portions of the Leon Black lawsuit are basically just stitched together from pre-existing lawsuits and other material that could be easily found in the public domain, reconstructed into a new “reality” that Kristy strove to inhabit. For instance, her complaint says Ghislaine Maxwell taught her how to “make Jeffrey happy” by showing her certain massage techniques, which is strikingly similar phrasing to what Virginia Roberts Giuffre once used in her own alternate-reality narratives, wherein she too said she was ordered to “keep Jeffrey happy.” This lawsuit is basically Kristy inserting herself as a main character into someone else’s script, patching together fragments to generate her own bespoke storyline. The “biting her vagina” detail is cribbed from a previous lawsuit brought against Black by the same sicko law firm; Jeanne Christensen had alleged on behalf of a woman named Cheri Pierson that Black once “placed his mouth on her vagina and began biting her,” at which time Pierson “experienced excruciating pain” and was in “agony.” Numerous other lurid details pervade that lawsuit, which Leon Black’s defense likewise maintained had been “totally fabricated out of whole cloth” — and indeed, it was eventually dropped with prejudice.

But unlike the failed Pierson litigant, for several years now, Kristy’s true identity has been safely hidden from public view, thanks to the strident exhortations of the court system, which jealously guards “victim” anonymity as perhaps its highest and most sacred duty. (Journalists tend to vehemently agree with the resulting concealment of public records.) In general, legal and media strictures around withholding “victim” information are already wildly excessive and irrational. But that larger structural problem is almost immaterial here, because the unique circumstances of this situation are that “Jane Doe” has now been judicially ruled to have perpetrated a fraud on the Court, and therefore the public. She has been sanctioned accordingly by Judge Jessica Clarke. In no conceivable world could her continued anonymization be justified, even if you’re the most flamboyant advocate of “victims.”

While the matter of Kristy Makuta stands somewhat apart in the annals of Epstein lore — as her claims were not just strategically dramatized or embellished, but 100% fabricated out of whole cloth — the basic pattern is still a familiar one. Long-established players such as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Maria Farmer, and Sarah Ransome may have at one point actually been in Epstein’s presence, unlike Kristy, but are still roughly in the same ballpark mentally, what with their trail of erratic confabulating behavior, grandiosely dramatized post hoc narrative reconstructions, and so on. Yet all were also eagerly leveraged by gangs of lawyers who swarmed them — sanitizing and legitimating their claims, in hopes of making them sound presentable and ostensibly-legally-actionable. Time after time, however, this strategic credulity would eventually blow up in the lawyers’ faces; Farmer and Ransome might have been instrumentally useful for awhile, but they soon started excoriating their own former lawyers as part of a grand, never-ending plot to deceive and malign them.

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Maria Farmer was integral in popularizing the idea, now known to be evidence-devoid, that Epstein had rigged up hidden cameras throughout his many properties for the purpose of surreptitiously recording blackmail footage on legions of prominent men he entrapped into compromising sexual situations. Maria was once gainfully represented by the likes of David Boies, Bradley Edwards, Stanley Pottinger, etc. back when she was helpful litigation-wise. Fast forward though, and she started claiming (for instance) that she was sodomized over the phone by Pottinger, while her mother was present. (No, I am not making this up.) Maria Farmer’s mental state apparently didn’t give the lawyers pause while they were using her to extract settlement riches, nor does it give pause to the editors of USA Today, who recently gave her a byline (or purported byline) for a beautiful op-ed commemorating her late friend and fellow “survivor” Virginia Roberts Giuffre — a version of which was read aloud at the VRG “memorial” I attended last month in Washington, DC.

Here’s a slightly less PR-friendly writing sample from Maria — a December 19, 2024 email she wrote to Simone Lelchuk, the settlement claims administrator, which was swiftly forwarded by Simone and her assistant to the FBI, because they thought Maria really was crazy enough to do something crazy:

We artists are about to get really loud. My name was smeared and stolen by conspiracy TRUMP/EPSTEIN freaks be YOU AND BOIES made my name the lowest hanging fruit, as the COCONSPIRATORS were protected adult JANE HOEs. MY TALENT WILL NEVER BE STOLEN. As I was used to expose this case, your JANE HOE adult clients hid from their DECADES OF TROLLOP WORK. TWAT PEDDLING IS ILLEGAL LAST I CHECKED. So is selling humans into slavery, or marrying them to traffic them. SO IS TRAFFICKING YOUR OWN DAMN CLIENTS! Simone, your ilk fancies “collecting” what artists like me create. You lack all creativity, so you harm victims of Weinstein/Epstein for a living. Badly WAYWARDS my new lawyer will be billing you for the art for which you never paid. Sent from my iPhone

“We all feel very threatened by what is happening,” Simone wrote to an FBI agent, who then passed the email up the chain, asking another FBI colleague if they had a prosecutor available “that can review the dozens of correspondences that Ms Lelchuk has received in order to determine if it meets any statutory requirements?”

It’s unclear who exactly Maria is claiming was “trafficked” to whom, or by whom, but she does seem to vaguely suggest that her former lawyers, David Boies and Bradley Edwards, are in on the trafficking plot.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was just as far gone off the deep end, but thanks to the sheer salaciousness of her claims, and her undoubted persistence, the scattered kernels of actual evidence that did actually place her in the company of Epstein for a time were enough for clever lawyers to enrich themselves and her, and she is now posthumously venerated as an American Hero. Then there’s Sarah Ransome, who pretty much introduced the whole idea of Epstein’s island being veritable rape pit (despite no evidence of any rapes taking place there) — and is also someone from whom one can now find page after page of fevered ALL CAPS emails declaring herself a seminal world-historic figure, who must be delegated to mediate various geopolitical conflicts, while she threatens to gang-rape another purported Epstein survivor, Juliette Bryant, as well as Juliette’s young son.

As for Kristy Makuta, she also predictably ended up claiming that her lawyers were orchestrating a sinister plot against her, having “manipulated my emotional vulnerability and disability to gain my trust, encouraging me to disclose private information under promises of psychological and emotional support” — including on an unspecified trip with Jeanne Christensen to New England, which Kristy claims was misrepresented to her as entailing “fun,” and which she agreed to take despite her “adoptive mother’s clear concern that such a trip was inappropriate.”

You might be wondering how Kristy Makuta could even have an “adoptive mother” who is approximately nine years older her. Well, you’re right to wonder. Turns out Amy Duffey can only legally be the “adoptive mother” of Kristy because Amy’s husband, Bruce Marco, is approximately nine years older than Amy, and therefore satisfies the statutory requirement for adult adoption in the state of Virginia: “the person to be adopted is at least fifteen years younger than the petitioner.” Bruce Marco is approximately 18 years older than Kristy, whereas Amy Duffey on her own would not have been permitted to adopt Kristy. In yet another spellbinding twist of fate, Kristy apparently told Judge Rakoff, unprompted, that she was now also being abused by her “adoptive father” Bruce, the husband of Amy Duffey, whose marital status had enabled Kristy to be adopted in the first place. Imagine spending a weekend in that household? (Neither Kristy, Amy, nor Bruce would respond to my repeated requests for comment, despite having 100% seen my emails, phone calls, and texts.)

The trails of abusers in Kristy’s life is seemingly without limit. She claims she is “scared” of her biological mother, and was once physically assaulted by her biological sister. Similarly, her interactions with the former lawyers have been deemed retroactively abusive — Kristy claims that fateful New England trip came about only because Jeanne Christensen “lied about the purpose of the trip in order to isolate me further and use that time to gain more sensitive disclosures.” As though obtaining “sensitive disclosures” from Kristy, for the purposes of the litigation she and the lawyers were jointly pursuing, is now considered illicit. At least Wigdor’s strategy of using mentally disturbed women for their own vexatious ends has finally bitten them in the ass.

What’s abundantly obvious is that Kristy and her mysterious minder Amy Duffey, also bizarrely her “adoptive mother,” were mostly just copy-and-pasting from a template already well-established by the likes of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Maria Farmer, and Sarah Ransome. Just as Kristy was ordered by Christensen to terminate her Twitter account, and therefore destroy evidence, VRG once claimed to have burned her diaries in some sort of therapeutic healing ritual, thereby destroying reams of pertinent evidence. And when it comes to Kristy claiming that her ultimate goal is to start some kind of “trafficking awareness” nonprofit, this was also borrowed from VRG, whose lawyers Edwards and Henderson created a shell nonprofit for her, to give a patina of public virtue to their mission of extracting exorbitant settlement monies from the British Royal Family and others. The final iteration of this VRG nonprofit, which goes by the acronym SOAR, and is still putatively operated today by her weepy siblings on an endless PR tour, never discernibly did anything while she was alive other than receive the fat cash settlement transfers, and secondarily serve as a barebones online publicity portal for Virginia — allowing her to claim her profession was “trafficking awareness activist” or some such, aka literal “professional victim.” VRG and her cohort could thus present themselves as doing what they were doing for the noble cause of sparing other little girls from heinous sex torture — rather than running a racket to both enrich themselves and bolster their weird “trafficking”-centric political ideology.

Indeed, core to the “Epstein” mythos is an assemblage of severely disturbed and mentally ill women, whose grandiloquent ideations were egged on by unscrupulous lawyers (and journalists) — always with an eye on the monetary prize. Kristy would’ve fit right into the mix, if only she had some morsels of actual evidence at hand, rather than just outright fabrications.

One of Kristy’s purported “diary” submissions is a collection of cards, letters, and other mementos she seems to have legitimately saved from a 2012 stay at an in-patient residential treatment facility, for what she has publicly said were anorexia problems. Then by 2023-2024, she suddenly “found” these old materials, and wouldn’t you know it, the apparently authentic letters and things were magically interspersed with new first-person journal entries she purports to have written at the time, wherein she goes on at great length about her fear of Jeffrey Epstein, her worries that the truth could come out about how he impregnated her with four children, etc. The self-written add-ons were supposed to serve as corroboration that she had been privately memorializing her Epstein-related abuse all these years. But as Judge Clarke notes in her conspicuously dubious assessment, the entries furnished by Kristy about purportedly being “trafficked” are written only in pencil, known to be “an undatable instrument” — while by contrast, “letters from fellow patients and counselors” were “almost exclusively written in ink,” which can be dated using forensic tools. Kristy even tries to cover her tracks retroactively, offering a strange preemptive justification in her pencil-only scribblings, writing on what she purports to have been May 15, 2012: “Ugh, I hate writing in pencil but that was all I could find and now I will be like this forever for consistency.”

The judge’s skepticism about Kristy’s pencil usage supports the inference that these supposed journal entries are themselves fabrications — an attempt to transport Kristy’s fantasies of extreme Epstein predation, which she publicly revealed for the first time on Twitter circa 2022, back to at least a decade prior, by commingling her newly-invented narrative with real stuff she did save from her 2012 stay in the residential treatment facility. But after awhile, the flimsy facade could no longer be sustained, and a (based black female) judge has since declared that in any forthcoming trial with Leon Black, her complete set of “diaries” will be ruled inadmissible, having been contaminated by demonstrable fraud — namely the “sonogram” images that appear in certain entries, which Judge Clarke found to be “falsified” over the course of the investigation she apparently took it upon herself to conduct. (Judge Clarke, while unusually “based,” has not yet terminated the lawsuit entirely.)

This means Kristy will not be able to introduce evidence she tried to manufacture, aiming to show how she’d been enslaved as Epstein’s “personal incubator” — that is, forcibly impregnated four times in some sordid plan to perpetuate his genetics. This theme also clearly derives from Kristy’s cursory research on the internet, which she then formulated into a litany of grotesque hallucinations, as detailed in the bogus “diaries.” One storyline culminates with her fetus being ripped out of her body and flushed down a toilet.

Most of the “diaries” purported to have been generated by Kristy as a sex-trafficked teen and/or young adult already look like something out of a 1970s Serial Killer odyssey, Son of Sam or whatever, except for mentally unglued “trafficking” freaks. Any minimally rational observer, familiar with the factual and evidentiary basics of the Epstein affair, should have been able to instantly discern that it was little more than a profoundly unwell woman concocting an elaborate fantasy, for the edification of herself and her lawyers, wherein she would be retroactively integrated into the Epstein drama by appropriating a bunch of already-public information, and then sprinkling in some novel details, such as how Kristy had been led to believe she was going to be “adopted” by Jeffrey, and pursuant to this, she was inseminated multiple times by him. (Epstein had no children.) It’s part fan-fiction, part raw phantasm, and part crude legal hustle. In any sane world, it would’ve been tossed right into the trash can, but in the present world, it was treated with shocking seriousness — and presumed true at the highest levels of law enforcement, “activism,” and media.

The above image is just a small sample of what the newly-sanctioned lawyer Jeanne Christensen told federal prosecutors she could personally “decode” for hidden sex-trafficking messages, so certain of her clairvoyant powers was Jeanne, that with what really seems like utter earnestness, she reported that Kristy had, all told, been horribly sex-trafficked by at least 25 different men — and the DOJ needed to move fast to put them all behind bars.

NOTE: the only reason these “diaries” ever became public in the first place is because the Wigdor lawyer crew, led in this instance by Jeanne Christensen, repeatedly represented to DOJ prosecutors and the NY District Attorney that the “diaries” were legitimate evidence, and kept forwarding them scanned copies. Which means the copies were entered into archives that subsequently became responsive to the disclosure requirements of the “Epstein Files Transparency Act.” So three cheers for the transparency, I guess, even though it’s probably not quite the kind of “transparency” that survivors and politicians had been sloganeering for. Oh well!

Much more to come soon, but I’m leaving it here for now. The final kicker: I think I may have actually met Kristy about a month ago, and spoke to her on the phone, totally unaware at the time of who she was. Yikes.

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