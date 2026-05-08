Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Henry Miller's avatar
Henry Miller
3dEdited

You should write a book on Epstein Mania, including some of your adventures in uncovering this crap. Maybe call it "Surviving the 'Survivors'".

This remains my favorite news topic for its moral panic and media/judicial failure aspects:

On a small scale, a crazy guy in my neighborhood posts Epstein related screeds in our local coffee shop. On a larger scale, foreign governments with which we're at war refer to western elites as "The Epstein Class".

A hoax of massive proportions! With no partisan interest to push back on it.

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Andrew Dolgin's avatar
Andrew Dolgin
3d

Having followed your entire Epstein saga, I think this is the best single piece you’ve done on the entire matter, specifically for proving how flimsy the process was for Epstein “victim” compensation funds to be doled out.

It’s probably impossible to overstate the impact those payouts had to the epistemic approach many people took to the Epstein matter, treating the payouts as proof of the kinds of crimes that were alleged. That argument is totally destroyed now, having undeniable proof of how fraudulent the entire system was including the administrators and judges presiding over it.

Your reporting has done a lot to make me reconsider my position on Epstein nearly entirely, at least in terms of the sexual blackmail/crimes angle. I always believed you took your hard line on this topic for totally valid reasons of genuine skepticism or disbelief, which is essentially the exact opposite of how the mainstream media has handled this topic.

The ultimate irony is while you’re being called a pedophile and an Epstein associate, essentially all mainstream media actually does have motivated reasoning on this issue but is never called on it or acknowledges it. Good work.

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