I don’t plan to carry out a mass shooting anytime soon, but I did just publish a “manifesto” against podcasts at Compact Magazine, which you can find here — complete with amusing original illustration.

Where would I carry out my theoretical anti-Podcast mass shooting? That’s a funny concept to perhaps ponder for a future manifesto. (DEAR FEDS AND/OR TROLLS: THIS IS WHAT’S KNOWN AS “A JOKE.”)

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