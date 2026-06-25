My manifesto against podcasts
I don’t plan to carry out a mass shooting anytime soon, but I did just publish a “manifesto” against podcasts at Compact Magazine, which you can find here — complete with amusing original illustration.
Where would I carry out my theoretical anti-Podcast mass shooting? That’s a funny concept to perhaps ponder for a future manifesto. (DEAR FEDS AND/OR TROLLS: THIS IS WHAT’S KNOWN AS “A JOKE.”)
Just finished and enjoyed it very much. Well done sir!
Back when most journalism was supported by advertisers and most journalists were staff employees not directly concerned with the day-to-day preferences of their organizations' subscribers and mostly concerned with the overall reputation of the company they worked for, it was a point of professional pride for reporters and editors to ignore the demands of advertisers and avoid cheap sensationalism pandering to the ignorance or prejudice of their audience. This system had significant flaws and lapses, but the new system of unmediated and algorithmically enforced subservience to the constantly measured preferences of online audiences provides no space for coherent professional or ethical standards aimed. Those are now unaffordable luxuries.