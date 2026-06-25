Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Critiques and Musings by Alex's avatar
Critiques and Musings by Alex
3d

Just finished and enjoyed it very much. Well done sir!

Reply
Share
Guy's avatar
Guy
3d

Back when most journalism was supported by advertisers and most journalists were staff employees not directly concerned with the day-to-day preferences of their organizations' subscribers and mostly concerned with the overall reputation of the company they worked for, it was a point of professional pride for reporters and editors to ignore the demands of advertisers and avoid cheap sensationalism pandering to the ignorance or prejudice of their audience. This system had significant flaws and lapses, but the new system of unmediated and algorithmically enforced subservience to the constantly measured preferences of online audiences provides no space for coherent professional or ethical standards aimed. Those are now unaffordable luxuries.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Tracey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture