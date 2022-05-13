Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Always Adblock
May 13, 2022

It's hard to see where an organization like the ADL, founded explicitly to counter blood libel and hate against the Jewish people, can possibly benefit from allowing actual neo-Nazis to take to the streets unchallenged in the United States, much less (presumably) approve of shipping arms to a government-linked Neo-Nazi militia group halfway across the world. Weren't we instructed to "punch a Nazi" during the Trump era? Now we're arming them and saluting them and calling them defenders?

One needn't back the Russian invasion of Ukraine to ask what's wrong with this picture. Prior to the invasion, if you advocated siding with Nazis for *any* reason, perhaps short of an invasion of aliens via UFO, you'd be viewed as a hate-filled bigot and banished from public life. (Even in the case of the alien invasion I think you'd have a hard time justifying it in the prestige press, frankly.) Now it's all well and good because of... Vladimir Putin?

This is utter insanity. The Nazis have gone from being a well-earned byword for evil for the best part of a century to brave defenders of a steelworks in the space of a few months.

I fear this will one day backfire greatly.

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Forheremenaremen
May 13, 2022

“Subsequently, Trump was accused of having confirmed his Nazi-enabling intentions when he was seen to have equivocated in his denunciation of the offending Nazis”.

C'mon Michael, you are wayyyy better than this. I am so sick of hearing this lie that he somehow expressed sympathy for the Nazi's in Charlottesville. If you actually look at his Press Conference you will see that TWICE he veered wayy out of his way to say that 'when I talk about good people I'm not including the Nazi's. They deserve to be condemned totally'. Twice.

But here we are, four years later, and people are still letting the lie stand that he was sympathetic to the Nazi's. Our pathological liar in the White House even continues to say that Trump's sympathy for Nazi's was the event that compelled him to run for the White House.

Please, can we stop giving this claim that Trump supported the Nazi's credence, when it's clearly a lie? I know you wrote the paragraph in a way that was meant to point out that some people back then made that claim... but c'mon half the people reading your column still believe he actually did just that! And he didn't. Shouldn't the truth matter?

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