Your final friendly reminder that this debate is happening tomorrow night! What a fabulous way to celebrate Bastille Day.

I realized I have some “comped tickets” available, so if you are a “PAID SUBSCRIBER” and would like a “comped” ticket or tickets, send me an email/DM or leave a comment here. If you are not a “PAID SUBSCRIBER” and would like a “comped” ticket or tickets, please become a “PAID SUBSCRIBER” and send me an email/message or leave a comment here.

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