Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Kathryn Hill's avatar
Kathryn Hill
14h

Ok. So the Nazi tattoo doesn’t bother you. It’s not a deal killer for me either. But that fact that he’s mentally unstable does. War vet or not.

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SCA
14h

You're slowly but relentlessly becoming one of my [teeny handful of] favorite Substackers.

Re the attacks on Platner--who does seem though like a guy who develops a really skeezy smell when he sweats too much--Lynsey Fifield seems like a gal entirely deficient in survival instincts or alternatively is a terrible fiction writer.

Anyway it's hard to get too outraged by the Democrats cleaving to Platner in an almost Biblical sort of betrothal. If I were in Texas I'd vote for Paxton to do my part in thwarting potential Democratic take-back of the Senate and that would bring my whoring out of my integrity for the sake of the nation to new heights [depths?] of self-besmirchment and I ain't even a Republican.

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