Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Christopher Rixman's avatar
Christopher Rixman
3h

Tracey is missing the point.

This isn't really about Platner or even the allegations. It's about the incentive structure.

Once political actors realize unadjudicated allegations can effectively nullify the outcome of a primary, they'll have every incentive to reach for that tool again.

Platner is temporary. The precedent isn't.

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Aaron Kirby's avatar
Aaron Kirby
3h

Very bold and brave again, Michael.

It might've bolstered your point to include an image of the Al Franken case you describe. If it's so trivial, readers will see that and it'll lend validity to your perspective.

On Platner, I've not seen any major political pundit push back on this rape allegation. Most I've seen on Youtube, for example, appear to have wholesale accepted that he's a rapist - case closed...

Youtuber Vaush, who'd previously told people to vote Platner, didn't take a skeptical view. His most thoughtful claim was that Platner should drop out bc the rape allegations will now mean than his supporters have to spend forever arguing about the allegations - which is bad optics - rather than his policies. An earlier Vaush would've said that Leftists should speak what they percieve to be the Truth no matter the consequences, but that was a brash young man speaking a long time ago. What do you all think? 🤔

This was a long article you got out so quickly, so great job on that Michael. I felt a few more images to break up the text would've helped... I liked all the hyperlinks you put in, and thought you wrote well and with great emotional appeal.

Not sure where I stand on this story. I struggle to believe it's all concocted. But then, I'm not an unscrupulous lawyer targeting public figures with unprovable, highly emotive claims that most people wouldn't wanna be seen as defending/questioning - even if they're correct...

I suspect Platner did have sex with this woman, whilst he was drunk, that was not very pleasant for all involved. The level of intoxication suggested in the rape article is high, claiming that Platner had no recollection of his actions the next day.

If we go off the version of events presented so far, he was in an ongoing casual relationship with this woman whom he had has sex with prior multiple times, and he'd come to her house one night blackout drunk. It's certainly possible that he then, without being consciously aware of it, made a very bad, drunken error of judgement that has now cost him his political career...

When a blackout drunk woman has sex with a man, we would say she was unable to give meaningful consent. Seems the same would apply here; i.e. Platner could not meaningfully understand the gravity of his actions, nor is he alleged to have even been aware of them or able to remember them, if they occurred at all...

Seems like a lesson for us all on responsible drinking and caution around casual sex, even if you're in an "on and off" relationship with someone you think you're on good terms with... Platner has denied the claims and it'll be interesting to see if the case is taken any further, if more details and any meaningful evidence is made available to the public...

Thanks for writing Michael, as always. ✨️✨️

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