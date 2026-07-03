Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Josh B.C.
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Michael-have you considered turning all your research into a book? I could imagine challenges finding a publisher, but at least this subscriber would be interested in purchasing compendium of yours on this topic.

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Guy
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Will the rapidly exfoliating and vehemently believed Epstein conspiracy phenomenon, complete with savage attacks on anyone daring to objectively examine the actual knowable facts of the case, one day go the way of Russiagate? Five years from now how many will be saying, "Oh, I always knew it was a fake. Never made much sense."

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