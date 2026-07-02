Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Tim's avatar
Tim
2d

Ask people to define the major crimes-robbery, shoplifting, murder, carjacking, etc.-and you'll get uniformly correct answers. Ask people to define sex trafficking and you'll not only get wrong answers, you'll get a different answer from everyone you ask! Even people most hysterically obsessed with the notion couldn't correctly define it with a gun to their head.

In 2011, Virginia Giuffre writes a 100 page memoir where she uses the word trafficking just once to describe not Jeffrey Epstein but another man who was apparently smuggling in prostitutes from Eastern Europe. By the end of the decade, the word trafficking has morphed to a degree that Giuffre can claim to have been "trafficked" and be the very face of trafficking victims.

Great article, but I think it should have been published in a print magazine or Compact or Quilette.

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Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
2d

The younger sister of a guy I know was charged with sex trafficking in Washington (I dont remember if she was convicted) and while I dont remember the details I remember at the time from the newspaper story it sounded a lot like they just went across the state with a prostitute they were doing heroin with.

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