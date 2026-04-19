Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
Apr 19

As a fellow atheist and also someone who has studied child sexuality abuse hysteria, I believe that superstitious religiosity is only half the story. The other half is patriarchy-obsessed feminism, associated with demonizing men. Of course, men do the vast majority of bad sexual things, from coercion to child molestation to sex murder. But most men are innocent and well meaning. For a revealing account of the role of feminism in the 1980-1990s CSA hysteria manifested in (false) belief in recovered memories, which affected millions of families read Meredith Marian’s book “My Lie” or this: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/articles/201009/two-minute-memoir-my-lie

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Val Crosby's avatar
Val Crosby
Apr 19

It used to be cool to be the anti-establishment fact-checker, rationalist, skeptic, etc. in the late 2000s, early 2010s. Today if you do that somehow you're considered narrow-minded and missing the wider, cosmic significance of otherwise earthly, relatively mundane transgressions. It makes me think we're regressing...young people aren't reading books as much as earlier gens, there are fewer stable relationships, more anxiety about the future. They cling to podcasts and online communities as a coping mechanism.

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