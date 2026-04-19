Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
Apr 19

Yes, Israel’s plans have always been the destruction of Iran as a functional state - adding to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria. Yes, that is the pattern of intention and action that underlies Trump’s minute by minute self-contradictions, confabulations and self-owns.

And so the Israel-owned President and the Israel-owned Congress continue on their genocidal way.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Apr 19

What maximalist demands do you think US should concede to get a resolution purely through diplomatic means and also without compromising US national security? Do you think US should go back to the JCPOA or something in the middle? I get the criticisms of the 'military excursion' but I do not understand what does your proposed alternative diplomatic solution to this mess look like.

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