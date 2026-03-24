Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Mark Nockleby's avatar
Mark Nockleby
Mar 24

This is where I'm at: "the ideal approach would be to refrain from launching any crazy wars to begin with."

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N Martin's avatar
N Martin
Mar 24

Anyone who believed that Trump was antiwar should self-deport to El Salvador.

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