A sea of women learning about trafficking — July 30, 2026 in Columbus, OH

Yesterday I went to the annual Human Trafficking Summit convened by the Attorney General of Ohio. Something so crazy happened that I almost wonder if I should even write about it. Like, I may just need to take some time to let it marinate in my brain for awhile. The main reason I’ve been going to more and more of these “trafficking” events is because I’m trying to ascertain if/how the last year’s worth of national uproar over Epstein has influenced the broader “anti-trafficking” movement — particularly in terms of legislative proposals, law enforcement techniques, and any new revisions to overall “trafficking” theory, which is always in flux anyway, as “trafficking” deliberately lacks any stable definitional criteria. That’s why the stuff labeled trafficking today bears virtually no resemblance to the stuff the public was told constitutes “trafficking” when the first major federal “trafficking” law was enacted 25 years ago.

“Epstein” tends to be more a subtext at these events than anything that’s been overtly planned as a discussion topic. Usually, to figure out if there’s some Epstein-related nexus to uncover, I will have to proactively probe for connections, rather than just passively consume the agenda’s offerings. As I meandered my way to Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, I started to half-wonder if trekking out to this “summit” was even going to be worth it; deciphering anything that might be Epstein-themed would probably be a bit of a stretch. Boy, was I wrong. I couldn’t have been more wildly, dramatically wrong. I should get on my knees and give thanks to the heavenly father above that I had the intuition to go to this “summit,” and overrode my late-stage reservations about whether it would be worth the hassle. I’m still in a bit of an awestruck stupor over what actually transpired.