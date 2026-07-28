Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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SCA's avatar
SCA
2d

Michael, I would never have epithetized you as "Bringer of Joy" but I pretty much laughed my way through this and it made a hilarious start to my day.

The stuff you're great at, you're really great at. You wield a big skewer and you skew with it equal to a masterful knight with a sword.

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John Smithson's avatar
John Smithson
2d

If this weren't so serious it would be hilarious. This isn't a Senate race where this kind of silly stuff goes on all the time. This is a man who has been removed from his job without the kind of legal process that is due for justice's sake.

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