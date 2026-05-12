Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
5h

This has to be one of the greatest scams ever: any female who had any connection with Epstein at all, can now claim victimhood, and score a nice payoff -- and the attorneys who file all the paperwork are laughing all the way to the bank.

Great article, Michael!

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José Cristóvão's avatar
José Cristóvão
5h

Epstein is revealing more and more to be just Pizzagate. Which, by the end tale of the Covid pandemic, (part of) the mainstream media was warning us it was spreading to more and more parts of the population via conspirituality. Guess they never predicted it would engulf them.

The other day, I saw someone speaking of the Franklin scandal as something real they had never heard of. The Franklin scandal was the Pizzagate of its heyday, the Satanic ritual abuse panic.

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