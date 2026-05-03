Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Geoffrey King's avatar
Geoffrey King
May 3

JFC dude... PUT THE THESAURUS DOWN!

You just spent hours looking up words that serve no purpose other than to DESCRIBE YOU OWN POMPOUS IGNORANCE of the facts in the "Russiagate" matter.

"Russiagate" isn't and never was the major problem.

"SPYGATE" which preceded "Russiagate" and directly TRIGGERED it in its entirety is THE PROBLEM!

So what is "Spygate."

"Spygate" is quite simply The Obama Administration WEAPONIZING the entire Executive Branch of The United States Federal Government to SPY ON and ATTACK their POLITICAL opposition.

It began with Lois Learner and The IRS scandal. Then after getting CAUGHT doing that, Team Obama went nuclear. They just started using the nation's most top secret spying powers and authorities against their opposition. Access to the Top Secret NSA Database was given to partisan DNC operatives(A terminal was installed in a Perkins Coie Office FFS), subsequently The FISA court, FISA warrants and National Security Letters were issued after NSA cut off contractor access to The NSA Database. You might remember Admiral Rodgers of The NSA SHUTTING THIS DOWN in early 2016.

Obama BROKE EVERY RULE IN THE CONSTITUTION! He did it knowingly and blatantly. WHICH IS WHY "RUSSIAGATE" happened. Barack Obama is a criminal. He HAD TO COVER UP HIS CRIMES!

So Obama took Hillary's risible "Russia Collusion Hoax" and injected it right into the mainstream of The CIA, The FBI, The DOJ and The DOJ National Security division. Which led directly to all of the events you mentioned in your article.

How YOU MISSED THE GENESIS of that stupid hoax is beyond me. Why on earth would Obama be so damn stupid as to let all of this mess happen?

Because he WAS GUILTY of MASSIVE CRIMES against The American People.

It's the only thing that makes any sense Michael. The arrogant bastard never thought his side would lose an election again. He made a fatal miscalculation.

He's about to go down in flames for it. THAT is the outcome Trump and his supporters are looking for Michael, it's not "retribution." It's known by it's actual name....JUSTICE!

Americans will settle for nothing less. Research more, look up fancy words less, you won't look so ignorant of the actual facts in the future.

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Quint's avatar
Quint
May 3

Yes, Michael. Unlike the unseemly riot of J6, Russigate was an actual coup d'é·tat. Insular and cryptically guarded, but a legit attempt to undermine and eventually overthrow a duly elected President. I enjoyed the debate between you and Matt, but I gotta go with Matt on this one.

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