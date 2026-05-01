Beware, there is modest disagreement in this video. I’m traumatized. I’m a Survivor now.
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"Today's News" -- May 1, 2026
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
May 01, 2026
MTracey podcast
Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
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