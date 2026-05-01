Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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"Today's News" -- May 1, 2026

A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
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Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi
May 01, 2026

Beware, there is modest disagreement in this video. I’m traumatized. I’m a Survivor now.

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