UPDATE: I have agreed to fight Jim Acosta in Las Vegas on July 4, 2026 on the condition that Epstein Survivors surround the ring in bikinis.
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"Today's News" -- April 27, 2026: Jim Acosta Substack Brawl Trauma-Bonding Fiasco
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
Apr 28, 2026
MTracey podcast
Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
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