Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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"Today's News" -- April 27, 2026: Jim Acosta Substack Brawl Trauma-Bonding Fiasco

A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
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Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi
Apr 28, 2026

UPDATE: I have agreed to fight Jim Acosta in Las Vegas on July 4, 2026 on the condition that Epstein Survivors surround the ring in bikinis.

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