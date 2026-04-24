Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Michael Tracey

"Today's News" -- April 24, 2026: Southern Fake Hatery Law Center

Michael Tracey's avatar
Michael Tracey
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

As always, feel free to watch/listen/contemplate, or not. I am headed to DC for various “WHCD” activities. If you’re aware of what that acronym standards for, no more need be said, sadly.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Michael Tracey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture