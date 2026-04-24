"Today's News" -- April 24, 2026: Southern Fake Hatery Law Center

As always, feel free to watch/listen/contemplate, or not. I am headed to DC for various “WHCD” activities. If you’re aware of what that acronym standards for, no more need be said, sadly.
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Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
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