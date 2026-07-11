Forget "MeToo" -- we're in the "Zombie Epstein" era

In light of recent events, a lot of people have asked me to opine on what stage of “MeToo” we must currently be in. Sorry to quibble, but I think the premise of the question is off — it’s been nearly a decade since “peak MeToo,” which should be considered its own distinct era at this point, and one that occurred in the past. It would shortchange all that is peculiar to 2026 to label it merely an extension of 2017. “MeToo” remains a relevant antecedent, sure, but the term no longer best captures the present, with all its era-distinctive manias and pathologies. That’s why I’m proposing a new term for today: let’s call it the “Zombie Epstein” era, for reasons I begin to sketch out in the attached stream. Yes, this stream was held at the invitation of Richard Spencer, a rather controversial fellow, who is perhaps most famous for endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024.

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