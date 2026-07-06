I have an actual written review in progress as well. But here’s a sweet, sweet first taste. Praise god.
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A livestream review of "Communion," the historic new treatise by JD Vance
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid
MTracey podcast
Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
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