Enjoy tonight’s stream. Or don’t. I won’t be offended either way. I could only take so much of me, either.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
"Today's News" -- April 13, 2026: Trump's blockading Iran, Melania's mysterious Epstein speech, Swalwell's wild implosion... Oh My!
Apr 14, 2026
MTracey podcast
Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes