Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

"Today's News" -- April 13, 2026: Trump's blockading Iran, Melania's mysterious Epstein speech, Swalwell's wild implosion... Oh My!

Michael Tracey's avatar
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi
Apr 14, 2026

Enjoy tonight’s stream. Or don’t. I won’t be offended either way. I could only take so much of me, either.

Get more from Michael Tracey in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Tracey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture