Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Bantering with Steve Hilton, California GOP gubernornatorial candidate

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Michael Tracey

Here are some highlights from my recent interview with Steve Hilton, the California GOP gubernatorial candidate. You can find the full interview, alongside Richard Hanania, here. During my segments, we cover a range of my admittedly niche interests, such as Hilton’s background as David Cameron’s chief UK political strategist, the proper role of a governor in weighing in on foreign policy issues like Iran/Israel, and “sex trafficking.”

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