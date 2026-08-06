I’m in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the moment, but was wrangled just now to discuss recent happenings re: Congressmen Max Miller and Chuck Edwards, both of whom are being denounced for various alleged improprieties. I also give a little update on my adventure today at the New Mexico State Capitol, where legislators made a presentation on their investigative…
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On the latest Congressional sex shenanigans
A recording from Michael Tracey and Richard Hanania's live video
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MTracey podcast
Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.Independent journalism, analysis, and interviews from Michael Tracey.
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