Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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On the latest Congressional sex shenanigans

A recording from Michael Tracey and Richard Hanania's live video
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Michael Tracey and Richard Hanania
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I’m in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the moment, but was wrangled just now to discuss recent happenings re: Congressmen Max Miller and Chuck Edwards, both of whom are being denounced for various alleged improprieties. I also give a little update on my adventure today at the New Mexico State Capitol, where legislators made a presentation on their investigative…

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