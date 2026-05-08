Michael Tracey
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Meet the "Jane Doe" caught fabricating evidence, in one of the craziest Epstein scams you'll ever see
Meet Kristy Makuta, also known as Ahava Leah Duffey-Marco, and also known as other variations of that alias.
May 8
•
Michael Tracey
147
86
24
Should we throw people in prison for Russiagate?
Not to belabor the point, but on the matter of potential Russiagate prosecutions, here’s something I should’ve mentioned in my unplanned debate…
May 3
•
Michael Tracey
87
97
6
"Today's News" -- May 1, 2026
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
May 1
•
Michael Tracey
and
Matt Taibbi
86
90
4
1:57:31
Please watch this video of two giant scumbags, Jim Acosta and Tara Palmeri, spewing a torrent of utter bullshit about me
I know people are going to accuse me of “milking” what is now, amazingly, Day Five of this insane Jim Acosta / Substack Brawl journo-fracas, but if Jim…
May 1
•
Michael Tracey
84
79
3
April 2026
"Today's News" -- April 27, 2026: Jim Acosta Substack Brawl Trauma-Bonding Fiasco
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
Apr 28
•
Michael Tracey
and
Matt Taibbi
65
33
1
1:58:28
Jim Acosta threatens to fight me at Substack party
A recording from Michael Tracey's live video
Apr 26
•
Michael Tracey
116
28
6
20:27
"Today's News" -- April 24, 2026: Southern Fake Hatery Law Center
As always, feel free to watch/listen/contemplate, or not.
Apr 24
•
Michael Tracey
25
10
1:50:00
Time to bring back "New Atheism"? Part Two
In the previous installment of this impromptu series, I asked somewhat facetiously if it’s “time to bring back New Atheism.” The shrewdly-crafted…
Apr 23
•
Michael Tracey
38
12
9
"Today's News" -- 4/20/2026: British Pedo Paralysis
Enjoy, or enjoy whatever else you choose to do instead of watching.
Apr 21
•
Michael Tracey
29
14
1
2:26:12
Trump Is Not Bluffing
Trump sent his stooges Jughead Jared, Witless Witkoff, and Jittery JD to Islamabad last weekend to deliver surrender terms under the pretense of…
Apr 19
•
Michael Tracey
124
109
15
Time to bring back "New Atheism"?
This is Part One in a multi-part ad hoc series.
Apr 19
•
Michael Tracey
102
87
24
"Today's News" -- April 17, 2025: Eric Swalwell, the new Epstein?
We also finish up, half-heartedly, the “Worst Podcast” March Madness tournament, which was rigged from the outset.
Apr 17
•
Michael Tracey
35
11
3
1:54:15
© 2026 Michael Tracey
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts