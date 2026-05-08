Michael Tracey

Michael Tracey

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Meet the "Jane Doe" caught fabricating evidence, in one of the craziest Epstein scams you'll ever see
Meet Kristy Makuta, also known as Ahava Leah Duffey-Marco, and also known as other variations of that alias.
  Michael Tracey
Should we throw people in prison for Russiagate?
Not to belabor the point, but on the matter of potential Russiagate prosecutions, here’s something I should’ve mentioned in my unplanned debate…
  Michael Tracey
"Today's News" -- May 1, 2026
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
  Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi
1:57:31
Please watch this video of two giant scumbags, Jim Acosta and Tara Palmeri, spewing a torrent of utter bullshit about me
I know people are going to accuse me of “milking” what is now, amazingly, Day Five of this insane Jim Acosta / Substack Brawl journo-fracas, but if Jim…
  Michael Tracey

April 2026

"Today's News" -- April 27, 2026: Jim Acosta Substack Brawl Trauma-Bonding Fiasco
A recording from Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi's live video
  Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi
1:58:28
Jim Acosta threatens to fight me at Substack party
A recording from Michael Tracey's live video
  Michael Tracey
20:27
"Today's News" -- April 24, 2026: Southern Fake Hatery Law Center
As always, feel free to watch/listen/contemplate, or not.
  Michael Tracey
1:50:00
Time to bring back "New Atheism"? Part Two
In the previous installment of this impromptu series, I asked somewhat facetiously if it’s “time to bring back New Atheism.” The shrewdly-crafted…
  Michael Tracey
"Today's News" -- 4/20/2026: British Pedo Paralysis
Enjoy, or enjoy whatever else you choose to do instead of watching.
  Michael Tracey
2:26:12
Trump Is Not Bluffing
Trump sent his stooges Jughead Jared, Witless Witkoff, and Jittery JD to Islamabad last weekend to deliver surrender terms under the pretense of…
  Michael Tracey
Time to bring back "New Atheism"?
This is Part One in a multi-part ad hoc series.
  Michael Tracey
"Today's News" -- April 17, 2025: Eric Swalwell, the new Epstein?
We also finish up, half-heartedly, the “Worst Podcast” March Madness tournament, which was rigged from the outset.
  Michael Tracey
1:54:15
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